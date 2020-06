Will Apple's AR Glasses Be Ready for Spring 2021 Debut? Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Apple may launch a line of AR smart glasses in the spring of 2021. The new peepers will be called "Apple Glass" and sell for $499, with prescription lenses costing more, based on the latest leaks. Both lenses are displays that support gesture interaction. The glasses will work in conjunction with an iPhone. Early prototypes supported the LiDAR sensor for 3D scanning and wireless charging.

