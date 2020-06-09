Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: Apple retail stores to launch Mac trade-in program next week in U.S. and Canada

Macworld Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Along with a report that Apple could announce a switch to its own Mac processors at WWDC, Bloomberg on Tuesday says that Apple will launch a Mac trade-in program in its retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, possibly next week.

According to Bloomberg, you’ll be able to trade-in your current Mac for credit towards a new purchase or an Apple gift card. Previously, the Mac trade-in program was available only when shopping through Apple.com. Apple retail already has trade-in programs for the Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone.

Bloomberg’s report does not say what Macs are eligible for trade-in, nor does it say what kind of value you can get. You can get an idea of the value if you go through the trade-in process that you can complete when you set up a Mac purchase on Apple’s website. You have to enter your Mac’s serial number, indicate specifications such as the CPU and storage, and note what condition your Mac is in. For example, for the 2014 MacBook Pro with a 2.2GHz Core i7 processor that I’m writing this article on, Apple offered $150 for a trade-in of this laptop that’s in an obviously worn out condition.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer Is Watching Bank of America and IBM Earnings Next Week [Video]

Jim Cramer Is Watching Bank of America and IBM Earnings Next Week

TheStreet’s Action Alerts PLUS Portfolio Manager Jim Cramer is keeping a close eye on financial results from Bank of America (BAC) and International Business Machines (IBM) next week. Analysts expect..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:06Published
Apple Reopening 5 North Texas Stores And Dozens Across The Nation This Week [Video]

Apple Reopening 5 North Texas Stores And Dozens Across The Nation This Week

Apple plans to reopen 100 stores -- including 5 in North Texas -- this week as states begin to lift restrictions on businesses during the coronavirus outbreak. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:22Published
Retail stores & auto dealers can reopen in Michigan today [Video]

Retail stores & auto dealers can reopen in Michigan today

Retail stores and auto dealerships in Michigan are able to open on Tuesday after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order last week.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple to Launch In-Store Mac Trade-In Program in the U.S. and Canada Next Week

Apple is planning to launch a Mac trade-in program at its retail stores in the United States and Canada next week, reports Bloomberg. The new program, which...
MacRumours.com

Bloomberg: Apple to introduce new Mac trade-in program at retail stores this month

Apple will launch a new Mac trade-in program at its United States and Canda Apple Stores next week, according to a new report from Bloomberg. This will allow...
9to5Mac

Apple to launch in-store Mac trade-in program in U.S., Canada

Apple plans to launch a Mac trade-in program at retail locations in the U.S. and Canada in June, according to a report on Tuesday.
AppleInsider


Tweets about this