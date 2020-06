Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Read Article Google video conferencing app Meet has begun receiving AI noise cancellation feature update to help attendees reduce the background noise significantly. The feature was originally announced in April with a couple of other features but it is only starting to roll. Google has been working on the feature for around a year and […]



The post Google Meet gets AI noise cancellation feature appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article