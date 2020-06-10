Global  

Nintendo admits 3 lakh accounts hacked since April
CRN Wednesday, 10 June 2020
Read Article Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has admitted that hackers breached nearly 3 lakh accounts since early April, which is nearly twice as many as initially stated. An initial hack in April compromised 1.6 lakh accounts and a further 1.4 lakh breaches have been discovered since then globally. According to The Verge, hackers broke into […]

Related news from verified sources

Nintendo says 3,00,000 accounts breached after hack

 Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has admitted that hackers have breached 3,00,000 accounts since early April, gaining access to personal information such as...
IndiaTimes

Nintendo’s NNID hack was almost twice as big as first reported

Nintendo’s NNID hack was almost twice as big as first reported Photo by James Bareham / The Verge Nintendo said 300,000 Nintendo Network ID (NNID) accounts were broken into as part of a hacking attempt in April, which is...
The Verge


