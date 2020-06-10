Nintendo admits 3 lakh accounts hacked since April
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Read Article Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has admitted that hackers breached nearly 3 lakh accounts since early April, which is nearly twice as many as initially stated. An initial hack in April compromised 1.6 lakh accounts and a further 1.4 lakh breaches have been discovered since then globally. According to The Verge, hackers broke into […]
Nintendo confirmed in an April 24 press releasethat 160,000 accounts had been hacked.Users had been reporting that they were receivingemail alerts warning them of an unknown IP addressaccessing their..
