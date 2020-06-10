Apple becomes first U.S. company to hit $1.5 trillion market valuation
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 (
2 days ago) Apple on Wednesday became the first publicly traded U.S. company to hit a $1.5 trillion market capitalization, with shares of AAPL trading at $352.84 by the end of the day.
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
2 days ago
Apple stocks surge following news the company will develop its own chips to be used in Mac computers. The company also announced that production of its iPhone 12 will kick off this summer.
Apple Stock Hits All Time High 00:26
Related videos from verified sources
JUUL Slashing Internal Valuation by 35 Percent
JUUL, the e-cigarette company, is reportedly dropping its internal valuation by 35 percent. According to Bloomberg, the cut comes after the company cited its overall market volatility and new financial..
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:24 Published on May 11, 2020
Tweets about this