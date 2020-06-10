Global  

Apple becomes first U.S. company to hit $1.5 trillion market valuation

AppleInsider Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Apple on Wednesday became the first publicly traded U.S. company to hit a $1.5 trillion market capitalization, with shares of AAPL trading at $352.84 by the end of the day.
 Apple stocks surge following news the company will develop its own chips to be used in Mac computers. The company also announced that production of its iPhone 12 will kick off this summer.

