Udacity & Microsoft partner to launch Machine Learning scholarship program

CRN Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Read Article Udacity has collaborated with Microsoft to confer scholarships for its all new Machine Learning Nanodegree program in Microsoft Azure. The new Udacity Machine Learning Scholarship Program for Microsoft Azure represents the first of several programs from Udacity and Microsoft to deliver training for Azure cloud services. The scholarship will be conferred in two […]

The post Udacity & Microsoft partner to launch Machine Learning scholarship program appeared first on CRN - India.
