In Hancock's half-hour, Dido Harding offers hollow laughs: Cake distracts test-and-trace boss at UK COVID-19 briefing

John Ellis In Hancock's half-hour, Dido Harding offers hollow laughs: Cake distracts test-and-trace boss at UK COVID-19 briefi… https://t.co/L0gyWcwYs6 3 minutes ago

Jim Caddis In Hancock's half-hour, Dido Harding offers hollow laughs: Cake distracts test-and-trace boss at UK COVID-19 briefi… https://t.co/wMT3008qhT 23 minutes ago

Edward Pacey FCICM RT @TheRegister: In Hancock's half-hour, Dido Harding offers hollow laughs: Cake distracts test-and-trace boss at UK COVID-19 briefi… https… 31 minutes ago

Igor Os In Hancock's half-hour, Dido Harding offers hollow laughs: Cake distracts test-and-trace boss at UK COVID-19 briefi… https://t.co/BNEqWYAy5n 37 minutes ago

Eric Vanderburg In Hancock's half-hour, Dido Harding offers hollow laughs: Cake distracts test-and-trace boss at UK COVID-19 briefi… https://t.co/naFUsiJrf4 48 minutes ago

HUM is @ 🏠Office & you should be too ‼️ In Hancock's half-hour, Dido Harding offers hollow laughs: Cake distracts test-and-trace boss at UK COVID-19 briefi… https://t.co/nnu6D0sZkE 48 minutes ago

The Register In Hancock's half-hour, Dido Harding offers hollow laughs: Cake distracts test-and-trace boss at UK COVID-19 briefi… https://t.co/z8FMXQDY98 53 minutes ago