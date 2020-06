GitLab 13.0 Improves Security Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The latest update to GitLab has been released with improvements to security and new options for collaboration. GitLab is a web-based repository manager for Git that supports concurrent devops and issue-tracking, with tools for software development, deployment, and project management.



Read more... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this