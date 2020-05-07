GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X: release date, enhancements and what we know

Xbox Series X - First Look at Gameplay
Here's your first look at the gameplay for Xbox Series X featuring Scorn, ChorVS: Rise as One, Madden 21, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Xbox Series X Release..
Brennan Davis @The_CrapGamer @JayDubcity16 Actually the reveal of Xbox Series X was this on December 14, 2019... https://t.co/6VytoiMgkM 7 seconds ago
Jabari. 🤷🏾♂️ RT @Xbox: We’re excited to finally see both Resident Evil Village and Pragmata, Capcom’s first brand-new IP in four years.
Learn more abo… 8 seconds ago
Haikal. RT @DBLTAPesports: Which next-gen console are you buying? 🤔
PS5 or Xbox Series X https://t.co/OxXZP0fMUo 13 seconds ago
Eddie Sykes RT @cvxfreak: Bought a second @Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. Best traditional controller ever. Next gen is already here for me in a lot o… 36 seconds ago
Marlon Quintanilla RT @BRGaming: PS5 or Xbox Series X? 🤔
Let the console war begin... https://t.co/SO4FRaFdBA 52 seconds ago
Rashaad Tha GOD RT @Xbox: 🎮 The most powerful console ever
🎮 Re-engineered from the inside out
🎮 Designed for speed and performance
🎮 Amazing graphical… 53 seconds ago
The Eighth Bit Network gonna throw a bold prediction out there that probably wont happen but XBOX is going to have a second edition of the… https://t.co/F4Ib6XR9Dq 55 seconds ago
Silver RT @CapcomUSA_: Tragic events lead Ethan Winters to a snow-covered town in Resident Evil Village. With evil lurking around every corner, ex… 1 minute ago