Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Office 365 and Azure outage strikes Australia and New Zealand as they arrive at work on Monday

The Register Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Research explores the environmental benefits of Americans working from home [Video]

Research explores the environmental benefits of Americans working from home

The majority of office workers think working in an office is actually hurting the environment, according to new research. For Earth Day, a global poll of 2,250 office workers discovered that 77%..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Tweets about this

imkarthik

Karthik RT @TheRegister: Office 365 and Azure outage strikes Australia and New Zealand as they arrive at work on Monday https://t.co/94sreMcMl5 41 minutes ago

bungobot1

AI文豪Bot RT @igor_os777: Office 365 and Azure outage strikes Australia and New Zealand as they arrive at work on Monday https://t.co/XE0u0MNKcW 43 minutes ago

evanderburg

Eric Vanderburg Office 365 and Azure outage strikes Australia and New Zealand as they arrive at work on Monday… https://t.co/yt9K3rbbZH 43 minutes ago

Hybrid_Circle

HYBRID CIRCLE Office 365 and #Azure outage strikes Australia and New Zealand as they arrive at work on Monday… https://t.co/IxHHZRhvLi 46 minutes ago

igor_os777

Igor Os Office 365 and Azure outage strikes Australia and New Zealand as they arrive at work on Monday https://t.co/XE0u0MNKcW 46 minutes ago

shanebrighton

Shane Brighton Office 365 and Azure outage strikes Australia and New Zealand as they arrive at work on Monday… https://t.co/bAXhs2d2pZ 48 minutes ago

TheRegister

The Register Office 365 and Azure outage strikes Australia and New Zealand as they arrive at work on Monday https://t.co/94sreMcMl5 49 minutes ago