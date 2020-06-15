Apple developers ready to learn how to build next-gen apps Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 16 hours ago )





The post Apple developers ready to learn how to build next-gen apps appeared first on CRN - India. Read Article The global community of more than 23 million Apple developers is all set to learn how to build the next generation of apps at the all-digital Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 (WWDC 2020) that will take place from June 22-June 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Apple WWDC 2020 will feature a keynote address, over […]The post Apple developers ready to learn how to build next-gen apps appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

