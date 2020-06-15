Professional Programming Tools for C and C++ (Nielsen) Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

This book presents a quick start to a full range of tools you can use for programming and shipping quality software written in the C or C++ programming languages. Each chapter addresses an important program development task, and introduces tools for completing the task on all the major desktop operating systems. The authors, Anton Gerdelan and Katja Žibrek minimise the discussion, and get you started right away with practical instructions, adding hints and tips for common issues at the end of each chapter.







