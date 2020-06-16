Global  

Stuck in India, WhatsApp launches digital payments first in Brazil

CRN Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Read Article As WhatsApp Payments remain stuck in India, Facebook CEO mark Zuckerberg has announced to launch digital payments for people using WhatsApp in Brazil, where the users would be able to send and receive money to family and friends and make purchases. The Brazil launch comes ahead of India where the company began testing […]

The post Stuck in India, WhatsApp launches digital payments first in Brazil appeared first on CRN - India.
0
