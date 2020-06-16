Global  

Intel Says 'Tiger Lake' Will Drown Control-Flow Malware

MacNewsWorld Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Intel Says 'Tiger Lake' Will Drown Control-Flow MalwareThe next generation of Intel mobile processors will include malware protection built into the chip. The protection, provided by Intel's Control-Flow Enforcement Technology, will first be available in the company's "Tiger Lake" mobile processors. CET is designed to protect against the misuse of legitimate code through control-flow hijacking attacks, which is widely used in large classes of malware.
