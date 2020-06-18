|
Amazon tests wearable device to help workers maintain social distancing
Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Read Article E-commerce giant Amazon is reportedly testing a wearable device that will alert warehouse workers if they come too close to each other so that they can maintain social distance even at work which is deemed crucial in the fight against Covid-19. According to a report in CNBC, the device comprises a clear plastic […]
The post Amazon tests wearable device to help workers maintain social distancing appeared first on CRN - India.
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this