Apple Launches In-Store Mac Trade-In Program in the U.S. and Canada Thursday, 18 June 2020

Apple has officially launched its Mac trade-in program across retail stores in the United States and Canada.

The new program, which was reported last week, allows customers to exchange a Mac for credit that can be put on a gift card or used to cut the cost of a new computer.



Apple has long allowed Mac trade-ins on its website, but previously has not accepted Mac trade-ins in its retail store locations. The new Mac trade-in option joins existing in-store trade-in programs for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.



Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman spotted that Apple has removed the previous wording on its Apple Trade In webpage that said Mac trade-ins were online only.





For those interested, looks like this is now official. Macs no longer listed as online only. https://t.co/uHr8VKG9as pic.twitter.com/VAOFadrXJ0



— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 17, 2020With the new trade-in program, customers will no longer need to hassle with doing a trade-in by mail, and can get an immediate credit when making an in-store purchase.

