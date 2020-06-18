Global  

Apple Launches In-Store Mac Trade-In Program in the U.S. and Canada

MacRumours.com Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Apple has officially launched its Mac trade-in program across retail stores in the United States and Canada.
The new program, which was reported last week, allows customers to exchange a Mac for credit that can be put on a gift card or used to cut the cost of a new computer.

Apple has long allowed Mac trade-ins on its website, but previously has not accepted Mac trade-ins in its retail store locations. The new Mac trade-in option joins existing in-store trade-in programs for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman spotted that Apple has removed the previous wording on its Apple Trade In webpage that said Mac trade-ins were online only.


For those interested, looks like this is now official. Macs no longer listed as online only. https://t.co/uHr8VKG9as pic.twitter.com/VAOFadrXJ0

— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 17, 2020With the new trade-in program, customers will no longer need to hassle with doing a trade-in by mail, and can get an immediate credit when making an in-store purchase.
