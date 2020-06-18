Global  

Twitch Studio Streaming Software Arrives on Mac in Beta

MacRumours.com Thursday, 18 June 2020
Twitch has launched a beta version of its all-in-one streaming software, Twitch Studio, for macOS. The original version of the software only supported Windows PCs, so now Mac users can also get involved.
If you're a Mac user who has been eager to give streaming a try but didn't know how to start, Twitch Studio is our all-in-one streaming software designed from the ground up with new creators in mind. Whether you're interested in games, music, art, cooking, or any number of other passions, Twitch Studio provides a fast way to set up and go live on Twitch.

Twitch Studio features include guided onboarding, automatic hardware detection, and recommended settings. The software's built-in desktop audio capture capability also lets users stream audio from a web browser or their computer without the need for extra configuration.

Twitch integration means Twitch Studio also includes built-in alerts and chat features. Streams can also be customized using different layouts, multiple audio devices, and support for screen sharing from connected iPhones and iPads.

Twitch Studio is available to download from the Twitch website, and the developers say more features will be coming throughout the year.
