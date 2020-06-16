Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has all but been confirmed

Dude Falls with Gate onto Cushion
Occurred on May 7, 2017 / Huntington Beach, California, USA Info from Licensor: "There was a multi-story platform that people would jump off of and land onto an inflatable cushion (at the US Open)...
Parents and two-year-old daughter emerge unhurt after car is crushed by truck
A two-year-old girl and her parents miraculously survived from a horror crash with a trailer truck in Krabi, southern Thailand.
Onlookers rushed to the crushed pickup truck to help the casualties..
Vehicle Crashing into Roundabout
Occurred on June 13, 2020 / Sheffield, England, UK Info from Licensor: "Yet another flying car over the roundabout in front of my house which seems to be a hot spot for crashes. This time, no police..