Check Point Software launches 1570R rugged security gateway Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

The new, hardened 1570R security gateway prevents attacks on ICS and SCADA systems in utilities, oil & gas, and ‘Industry 4.0’ manufacturing facilities, and expands to support smart grids and smart cities



The post Check Point Software launches 1570R rugged security gateway appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Check Point Software Launches CloudGuard Cloud Native Security The platform unifies cloud security posture management, serverless & container protection and threat intelligence, helping organizations take full advantage of...

CRN 1 week ago





Tweets about this