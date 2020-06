New Flaws in Intel's CPU Software Guard Extensions Revealed Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Two separate teams of academic researchers have published papers describing flaws in Intel's Software Guard Extensions. SGX enhances application security by letting developers partition sensitive information into enclaves with hardware-assisted enhanced security protection. The aim is to protect application code and data from disclosure or modification.

