Webcam Software for Fujifilm Cameras Coming to macOS

MacRumours.com Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Fujifilm is developing software for Mac that will enable its cameras to be used as high-quality webcams, the company announced today (via The Verge).
Fujifilm, Canon and Panasonic all offer software that brings webcam functionality to their cameras. The cameras are connected via a USB cable and provide a sharper picture for video calls, but most apps are PC only.

Fujifilm says it is bringing the same functionality to Mac due to the "overwhelming response" of its customers when it released the app for PC. The macOS version of the Fujifilm X Webcam software is due to be released in mid-July 2020.

Fujifilm has also expanded the number of X-series mirrorless cameras that work with its Fujifilm X Webcam software, with the X-T200 and X-A7 now supported. Other cameras already supported include the X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, and X-T4. Fujifilm X Webcam also works with all three GFX medium format cameras.
