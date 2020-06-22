Kuo: AirPods 3 to Launch in First Half of 2021 With Similar Design as AirPods Pro

Global  

Apple plans to launch third-generation AirPods with a form factor design "similar to AirPods Pro" in the first half of 2021, according to the latest research note from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by MacRumors.
Introduced in November 2019, the AirPods Pro feature an in-ear design with three sizes of soft, flexible silicone tips included in the box, along with shorter stems below the ear. AirPods Pro also have several upgraded features over regular AirPods, including active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and water and sweat resistance.

The current AirPods lineup includes second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case for $159, second-generation AirPods with a wireless charging case for $199, and AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case for $249.

Kuo also reiterated that iPhone 12 models will not include EarPods in the box, which he believes will help boost AirPods shipments into 2021. He also expects AirPods shipments to benefit from some kind of promotion program launching in the second half of 2020 — perhaps allowing customers to purchase AirPods at a discount alongside the iPhone 12?

