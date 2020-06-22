|
iOS 14 Features Digital Car Keys, Rolling Out to BMW Customers Next Month and More Cars Next Year
Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Apple today announced that iOS 14 features support for digital car keys that are stored in the Wallet app and can be shared with others through the Messages app. The feature will first roll out to BMW customers starting next month, with support for the 2021 BMW 5 series, and Apple hopes to expand the feature to other automakers next year.
