New iOS 14 Feature 'App Clips' Lets You Access 'Small Part' of an App Without Downloading Entire App

MacRumours.com Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Apple today announced a new feature for iOS 14 called "App Clips," which surfaces information from relevant apps throughout the ‌iOS 14‌ interface, without needing to download an entire app. Apple said that you'll be able to bring up an App Clip using NFC, or even to open links in Messages or Safari.
App Clips only require "a small part" of the app, letting users do things like pay for parking using Sign In With Apple and Apple Pay. Craig Federighi said, "It's all about getting to the part of an app the moment you need it."

This article, "New iOS 14 Feature 'App Clips' Lets You Access 'Small Part' of an App Without Downloading Entire App" first appeared on MacRumors.com

