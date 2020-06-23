E-commerce in India recovers 90% of pre-lockdown volume: Report
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Read Article Sales volume in the e-commerce sector in India has recovered by over 90 per cent as compared to its pre-lockdown level, said a report. The sector is predicted to fully recover and achieve the pre-lockdown order volume by the end of this month, according to the consumer trend analysis by Unicommerce, one of […]
