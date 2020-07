AWS powers Formula 1 a truly data-driven sport Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Read Article AWS and Formula 1 announce new racing performance stats for 2020 Season Amazon Web Services and Formula One Group (F1) are introducing six new, real-time racing statistics that will roll out through the 2020 season, beginning with the launch of “Car Performance Scores” at the season opening Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria July […]



