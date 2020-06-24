Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Sharing Daily WWDC Highlights in Quick Event Recaps

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Apple's digital only Worldwide Developers Conference is taking place this week. Monday was the keynote event, but Apple is hosting engineering sessions and sharing videos on the new software updates all week long.

There's quite a bit going on with the dozens of different sessions that developers can watch in the Apple Developer app or the Apple Developer website, so Apple has been providing bite-sized daily recaps with the important highlights.

The day two video, shared this morning, highlights WidgetKit, which will let developers create widgets that can be used in the Today view and on the Home Screen of the iPhone, and App Clips, small bits of an app you can experience for quick interactions without the need to download a full app.

It also covers creating expansive and dynamic interfaces for iPad apps, the new Accessibility features introduced in 2020, and a neat new feature that lets developers take advantage of hand and body pose detection for interacting with the ‌iPhone‌ without touching the display.

The video includes a sneak peek at upcoming sessions, which include CarPlay templates, speeding up test results, and a new Game Center experience.

Apple also shared a day 1 video in the same quick recap theme, going over key iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and watchOS 7 features, as well as highlighting Apple's big chip announcement.
We'll be updating this article throughout the week as Apple shares additional recap videos pointing out notable new features and changes worth knowing about.
Related Roundup: WWDC 2020

This article, "Apple Sharing Daily WWDC Highlights in Quick Event Recaps" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Apple Worldwide Developer Conference Highlights

Apple Worldwide Developer Conference Highlights 02:42

 Apple Inc. opened its first online-only developer convention on Monday and showed a few surprises along with a slew of new features coming soon to a gadget near you. (6-22-20)

Related videos from verified sources

Apple Is Reportedly Working on 5G AR Glasses [Video]

Apple Is Reportedly Working on 5G AR Glasses

The tech giant is believed to have been working on an Augmented Reality headset for some time

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this

soihear

So I Hear Apple Sharing Daily WWDC Highlights in Quick Event Recaps https://t.co/9ENCM5turo https://t.co/uUSvngFS9Z 4 days ago

QasimAlFarsi1

Qasim Al Farsi قاسم الفارسي RT @MacRumors: Apple Sharing Daily WWDC Highlights in Quick Event Recaps https://t.co/LVGXV34fwr by @julipuli https://t.co/RqS6vlBKpK 5 days ago

mac_daniel_

Daniel's Mac News Apple Sharing Daily WWDC Highlights in Quick Event Recaps. I Hate Everything. 5 days ago

bhart62

Bill Hart  #RT MacRumors: Apple Sharing Daily WWDC Highlights in Quick Event Recaps https://t.co/MeKqXGyL3X by julipuli https://t.co/Ra5WEtSH0Y 5 days ago

EudesRJ

Luiz C. Eudes Corrêa Apple Sharing Daily WWDC Highlights in Quick Event Recaps https://t.co/5ASeUPJWPb 5 days ago

J3Qui

 Jeff  https://t.co/b72lMXNASE Sharing Daily WWDC Highlights in Quick Event Recaps https://t.co/rEwMWAV50T 5 days ago

OSXToday1

today retweet hall of fame Apple Sharing Daily WWDC Highlights in Quick Event Recaps https://t.co/Eg2f9MzA9J https://t.co/Ay6kC7OpGs 5 days ago

tom_taylor

Tom Taylor Apple Sharing Daily WWDC Highlights in Quick Event Recaps https://t.co/ik9SkLQzib #macumors #mac 5 days ago