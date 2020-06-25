Global  

Zoom appoints Jason Lee as Chief Information Security Officer

CRN Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Read Article Zoom Video Communications has announced that Jason Lee will join the company as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), effective June 29, 2020. Lee brings 20 years of expertise in information security and operating mission critical services. He was most recently the Senior Vice President of Security Operations at Salesforce, and previously was […]

The post Zoom appoints Jason Lee as Chief Information Security Officer appeared first on CRN - India.
