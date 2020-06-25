Zoom appoints Jason Lee as Chief Information Security Officer



On being asked on banning of 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren said, "I think the Central government is late to take this step. These mobile.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published 15 hours ago 4 terrorists who attacked Pakistan Stock Exchange killed by security forces in Karachi



As per Pakistan media, around four terrorists who attacked Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi were killed by security forces. They stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange building on June 29 and opened.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 1 day ago A black photographer was thrown out of President Trump’s campaign rally



A black photographer was thrown out of President Trump's campaign rally in an atmosphere he describes as similar to the "KKK."D'ante Speed, 24, claims he was quietly trying to do his job when he was.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published 5 days ago

