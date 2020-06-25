Zoom appoints Jason Lee as Chief Information Security Officer
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Read Article Zoom Video Communications has announced that Jason Lee will join the company as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), effective June 29, 2020. Lee brings 20 years of expertise in information security and operating mission critical services. He was most recently the Senior Vice President of Security Operations at Salesforce, and previously was […]
The post Zoom appoints Jason Lee as Chief Information Security Officer appeared first on CRN - India.
As the coronavirus sweeps the globe, YouTube is positioning itself as a leading outlet for information regarding the disease. Neal Mohan, YouTube's chief product officer, talks about prioritizing channels and videos with relevant information as well as weeding out fake news.
On being asked on banning of 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren said, "I think the Central government is late to take this step. These mobile..