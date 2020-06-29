Global  

Covid 19 to shrink India enterprise software market growth to 3.8% in 2020

CRN Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Read Article The disruption cased by Covid-19 would cause a significant decline in India’s enterprise software market this year, tapering down the growth to mere 3.8 per cent (year-on-year), a new IDC report said. The pandemic has forced enterprises to relook at their IT spend. Enterprises at this point are focusing on operational resiliency, return […]

The post Covid 19 to shrink India enterprise software market growth to 3.8% in 2020 appeared first on CRN - India.
