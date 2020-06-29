Norton 360 Deluxe review: A rare feature-filled security product for Mac Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Most companies that are primarily PC antivirus vendors treat their Mac software as an afterthought. They cover the basics for security, but extra features are few and far between.



That's not the case with NortonLifeLock (formerly Symantec). It offers a lot of value for Norton 360's $50 per year for new subscribers or $100 per year for returning customers. For that money, Norton 360 Deluxe covers up to 5 devices including Macs, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. And it offers a lot more to Mac users than just malware protection. It also brings with it a password manager, free VPN access, parental controls, 50GB of cloud backup, and so-called dark web monitoring. On top of that there's the Clean function for getting rid of duplicate files, old application files, and more.



