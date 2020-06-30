Global  

State govts, firms harnessing Cloud to fight COVID-19 in India: AWS

CRN Tuesday, 30 June 2020
Read Article By Nishant Arora The COVID-19 onslaught has accelerated the pace of IT modernisation and digital transformation via Cloud-driven solutions in the vast public sector in India and various state governments are fast embracing the Cloud technology to reduce the infection rate while efficiently managing the lockdown, a top global Amazon Web Services (AWS) […]

