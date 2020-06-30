Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

YouTube TV Raises Prices From $50/Month to $65/Month

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
YouTube is increasing the price of its live streaming YouTube TV service yet again, raising the price from $50 per month to $65 per month for new subscribers as of today. Current YouTube TV users will see service prices increase on the next billing cycle after June 30.
YouTube TV previously saw a price increase in April 2019 when prices jumped from $40 per month to $50 per month, or $55 when purchased through Apple. YouTube TV no longer offers in-app purchase options for subscribing, so the $65 price applies to all users.

YouTube says that the increased price for YouTube TV is due to the rising cost of content. YouTube also argues that the higher price point reflects the "complete value" of YouTube TV.

We don't take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members. That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV. YouTube TV is the only streaming service that includes a DVR with unlimited storage space, plus 6 accounts per household each with its own unique recommendations, and 3 concurrent streams. It's all included in the base cost of YouTube TV, with no contract and no hidden fees.

YouTube says that subscribers who are unhappy with the price increase can cancel their subscriptions, and that it will continue to work to build "flexible new models for YouTube TV users" to offer a "robust and innovative experience."

With the addition of eight new ViacomCBS channels launching today that include Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon, YouTube TV now offers access to over 85 channels. Six additional ViacomCBS channels will be added in the future.
Tag: YouTube TV

This article, "YouTube TV Raises Prices From $50/Month to $65/Month" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

US Consumer Prices Fall for the Third Month in a Row [Video]

US Consumer Prices Fall for the Third Month in a Row

US Consumer Prices Fall for the Third Month in a Row The Labor Department released numbers for consumer prices for May on Wednesday. The numbers reveal that the consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.1..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
Social media criticism in Iran as petrol prices stay high [Video]

Social media criticism in Iran as petrol prices stay high

The global oil slump caused by coronavirus gives Iranians renewed drive to put their foot down over the price of gas.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Tweets about this

GoodNerdBadNerd

Good Nerd Bad Nerd YouTube TV Raises Prices From $50/Month to $65/Month https://t.co/x6MqwaTgVC 4 minutes ago

54Ange

Von ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @MacRumors: YouTube TV Raises Prices From $50/Month to $65/Month https://t.co/v5amcX9hVX by @julipuli https://t.co/gxj5oiosXO 8 minutes ago

iphonefirmware

iPhoneFirmware.com https://t.co/ZNtv890jmp YouTube TV Raises Prices From $50/Month to $65/Month @iphonefirmware https://t.co/3DukN2fT0r 9 minutes ago

mac_daniel_

Daniel's Mac News YouTube TV Raises Prices From $50/Month to $65/Month. I Hate Everything. 18 minutes ago

bhart62

Bill Hart  #RT MacRumors: YouTube TV Raises Prices From $50/Month to $65/Month https://t.co/uoXO5UxVMq by julipuli https://t.co/1pZ8J8P20I 19 minutes ago

stateofpress

State of Press YouTube TV Raises Prices From $50/Month to $65/Month https://t.co/NhMNqKOO7k 19 minutes ago

MattLuhn

Matthew Luhn RT @aarondevandry: YouTube TV raises prices from $50/month to $65/month and then tries to justify that by adding channels that I don't care… 20 minutes ago

aarondevandry

Aaron YouTube TV raises prices from $50/month to $65/month and then tries to justify that by adding channels that I don't… https://t.co/oRosRSDC6u 22 minutes ago