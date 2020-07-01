Deloitte India Advisory on Cyber: 5 step security approach to protect the Indian enterprise



Related videos from verified sources 'I stand by my country': TikTok star supports Centre's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps



Government of India banned 59 apps on June 29 which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order. TikTok star Muskan Sharma, who had.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 1 day ago India's digital strike on China, bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok & Shareit | Oneindia News



Amid the heightened tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian government on Monday took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps. The list of 59.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:06 Published 2 days ago Diplomatic talks between India-China underway to resolve standoff: Lt Gen (Retd) Narasimhan



National Security Advisory Board Member and Director General of Centre for Contemporary China Studies Lt General (Retd) SL Narasimhan on border relations between India-China in Ladakh said that such.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published on May 27, 2020

Tweets about this