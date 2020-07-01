Deloitte India Advisory on Cyber: 5 step security approach to protect the Indian enterprise
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Read Article The unprecedented times of COVID-19 have brought the need to ‘Go Digital’ in all aspects of life including business continuity through virtualized infrastructure at one end and work from home being the new way of operations for India Inc.. Last week, Deloitte’s 9th Global Millennial Survey 2020 stated Cybersecurity to be a top […]
The post Deloitte India Advisory on Cyber: 5 step security approach to protect the Indian enterprise appeared first on CRN - India.
Weeks after the Galwan faceoff between India and China, the Modi government has now conducted a digital strike on Beijing. 59 Chinese apps, including the popular TikTok & Shareit have been banned by the Indian government citing security issues. So how effective will the decision be and what more can...
Government of India banned 59 apps on June 29 which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order. TikTok star Muskan Sharma, who had..