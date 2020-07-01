Global  

Swiggy launches its own digital wallet with ICICI Bank

CRN Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Read Article Food delivery platform Swiggy has launched its own digital wallet to enable single-click checkout experience on its platform. Called ‘Swiggy Money,’ the full-fledged digital wallet in partnership with ICICI Bank will enable customers to store money and be used for all food orders. Users choosing ‘Swiggy Money’ can avail instant refunds and use […]

