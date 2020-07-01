Swiggy launches its own digital wallet with ICICI Bank
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Read Article Food delivery platform Swiggy has launched its own digital wallet to enable single-click checkout experience on its platform. Called ‘Swiggy Money,’ the full-fledged digital wallet in partnership with ICICI Bank will enable customers to store money and be used for all food orders. Users choosing ‘Swiggy Money’ can avail instant refunds and use […]
The post Swiggy launches its own digital wallet with ICICI Bank appeared first on CRN - India.
