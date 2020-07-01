Apple Drops $120 Million on Upcoming Action Thriller Film 'Emancipation' Starring Will Smith Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Apple has acquired the rights to "Emancipation," an action thriller film about a slave on the run from the Confederacy in the midst of the Civil War, journeying north to join the Union Army (via Deadline). The film is set to star Will Smith and will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who previously helmed "Training Day" and "The Equalizer."

Image credit: Shutterstock via Deadline



Apple's purchase of "Emancipation" is described as the largest festival acquisition deal in film history. Several bidders were interested in the film when it was introduced at the Cannes Virtual Film Market, which was held late in June as a replacement to the physical Cannes Film Festival.



Apple allegedly paid north of $120 million for the film package, and "Emancipation" is set to premiere in theaters first and then around the world on Apple TV+. Production is expected to begin in early 2021.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 13, tvOS 14

Tag: Apple TV Plus

Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)



This article, "Apple Drops $120 Million on Upcoming Action Thriller Film 'Emancipation' Starring Will Smith" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Joseph Gordon-Levitt: In this moment I think a lot of us are feeling claustrophobic



Joseph Gordon-Levitt discusses similarities with his new film 7500 with lockdown. He plays a pilot whose plane is hijacked in the tense thriller 7500. The film is shot entirely in the cockpit of the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:17 Published 1 week ago 2021 Oscar Update and Predictions



We still don’t know what is gonna happen this awards season. So many films have pushed their releases to later this year, next year, some postponed indefinitely, some going straight to streaming, and.. Credit: What's Trending Duration: 24:20 Published on June 1, 2020

Tweets about this