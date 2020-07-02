Dell Technologies in India introduces Precision 5550, the smallest and lightest mobile workstation Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Read Article Dell Technologies has launched new Precision 5550 mobile workstation in India starts at Rs.1,29,999, excluding GST. The Dell Precision 5000 series support graphics and data intensive workloads, packing performance into the industry’s smallest and thinnest 39.6 cm or 15 inch mobile workstation1 design. Developed for professional creators and engineers, it features a stunning […]



The post Dell Technologies in India introduces Precision 5550, the smallest and lightest mobile workstation appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

