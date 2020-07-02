WhatsApp Rolling Out QR Codes for Contacts, Dark Mode for Mac App, and More Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

WhatsApp has announced it is rolling out a number of new features across its app, web, and desktop variants, including a QR code scanning option for contacts and a new Dark mode theme that extends to computers.



WhatsApp has been extensively testing the use of QR codes on mobile to let users add contacts to the messaging app instead of typing in digits one by one, and it sounds like it's almost ready to go live.



Currently WhatsApp users must first add a contact via the Contacts tab in Apple's Phone app. Only after that can they open WhatsApp and send them a message. Using a QR code instead would skip this step and make the process a lot more convenient.



Meanwhile, following the recent added ability to video chat with up to eight people, WhatsApp is bringing new improvements to group video calls. It's now easier to focus on someone in a call by pressing and holding to maximize their video to full screen. There's also a new video icon for group chats of 8 or less, making it easier to start a group video call with a single tap.

WhatsApp says animated stickers are one of the fastest growing ways people communicate on the platform, so it's also rolling out "more fun and expressive" animated sticker packs. In addition, KaiOS users can now enjoy the popular feature that lets them share updates that disappear after 24 hours.



Finally, while Dark Mode on WhatsApp for iPhone arrived earlier this year, the same feature is now coming to the web version of the chat platform as well as WhatsApp for Mac.



WhatsApp says these features are rolling out to users over the next few weeks. WhatsApp is a free download for ‌‌iPhone‌‌ and Mac available on the iOS ‌App Store [Direct Link] and Mac App Store [Direct Link], respectively‌.



