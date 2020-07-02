Google Play Store confirms all 59 banned Chinese apps have been blocked
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Read Article The Indian Government banned 59 applications that were based in China earlier this week. The list included some extremely popular names such as TikTok, WeChat and CamScanner. While few of the apps stopped showing up on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store one day after the order was passed, many were still […]
The post Google Play Store confirms all 59 banned Chinese apps have been blocked appeared first on CRN - India.
Hours after the union government's ban, TikTok India released a statement. TikTok was one of the 59 Chinese apps to be blocked by the government on June 29. In its statement, TikTok said that it didn't leak user information to any foreign government. TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi said the company...