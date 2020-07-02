Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Play Store confirms all 59 banned Chinese apps have been blocked

CRN Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Read Article The Indian Government banned 59 applications that were based in China earlier this week. The list included some extremely popular names such as TikTok, WeChat and CamScanner. While few of the apps stopped showing up on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store one day after the order was passed, many were still […]

The post Google Play Store confirms all 59 banned Chinese apps have been blocked appeared first on CRN - India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Not shared user information with foreign govts': TikTok India after govt ban

'Not shared user information with foreign govts': TikTok India after govt ban 02:05

 Hours after the union government's ban, TikTok India released a statement. TikTok was one of the 59 Chinese apps to be blocked by the government on June 29. In its statement, TikTok said that it didn't leak user information to any foreign government. TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi said the company...

Related videos from verified sources

Google Photos Won't Back up Social Media Folders by Default [Video]

Google Photos Won't Back up Social Media Folders by Default

Google Photos Won't Back up Social Media Folders by Default Google Photos will no longer back up images and videos saved from folders created by social media apps. Previously, the tech giant's photo..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:37Published
Google Photos to no longer auto-backup media files from social media, chat apps [Video]

Google Photos to no longer auto-backup media files from social media, chat apps

Tech company Google has announced that it will no longer backup media from chat apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter to Google Photos. According to Mashable, Google was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Indians support Centre's decision of banning Chinese apps [Video]

Indians support Centre's decision of banning Chinese apps

The Central Government banned 59 mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps on June 29. Tik Tok has been removed from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. TikTok star Sweety..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Google and Apple boot 59 banned Chinese apps in India from their app stores

 Two days after India banned 59 Chinese apps over security and privacy concerns, these apps are removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. These...
The Next Web

All banned 59 Chinese apps removed from Google Play store, App store
Indian Express Also reported by •The Next WebIndiaTimesDNA

TikTok ban: Influencers ask followers to 'keep in touch' on Instagram, YouTube

 Chinese short-video sharing app TikTok has gone offline, but influencers have been sharing messages and videos asking their followers to follow them on other...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this