Google Play Store confirms all 59 banned Chinese apps have been blocked Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Read Article The Indian Government banned 59 applications that were based in China earlier this week. The list included some extremely popular names such as TikTok, WeChat and CamScanner. While few of the apps stopped showing up on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store one day after the order was passed, many were still […]



The post Google Play Store confirms all 59 banned Chinese apps have been blocked appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

