Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roundup: best deals on Apple's new iPhone SE 2020

AppleInsider Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Deals on Apple's iPhone SE are in effect for July 4th and AppleInsider has rounded up the best promotions and incentives on the new 2020 iPhones. From the iPhone SE 2 on sale for $5 per month to plan savings and $70 off the device, these deals deliver substantial savings off Apple's $399 MSRP.

*Best iPhone SE deals*

Apple's 2020 iPhone SE is here, and we've rounded up the best deals going on right now from leading wireless carriers and retailers. *Please note:* Each carrier and retailer has specific terms and conditions that apply to each offer. Please review the T&Cs to make the best buying decision for your specific situation.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Apple Card Has New Web Portal [Video]

Apple Card Has New Web Portal

Apple Card Has New Web Portal

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:28Published
New York Times Ends Apple News Partnership [Video]

New York Times Ends Apple News Partnership

The New York Times has ended its partnership with Apple News. The move comes as the newspaper attempts to drive up traffic on its own website.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:21Published
Start your week with some great deals. [Video]

Start your week with some great deals.

Start your week with some great deals.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon Prime members can get 2-months of STARZ or Showtime for under $1 each

 Amazon is currently offering Prime members a 2-month subscription to STARZ for just *$0.99*. Normally $8 per month (which is what this will renew at after...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

iNewsandTech

iNews and Tech Roundup: best deals on Apple’s new iPhone SE 2020 https://t.co/rqb4QCjGQy #Apple News, Apple, ios, iphone 11 hours ago

TechINeed

Tech_I_Need Roundup: best deals on Apple's new iPhone SE 2020 https://t.co/TRCZmfWgzI 21 hours ago

applestreem

Apple Streem Roundup: best deals on Apple's new iPhone SE 2020 https://t.co/6lLDbwA53u https://t.co/JR7VtN4SuO 21 hours ago

hamacasoft

HamacaSoft  Roundup: best deals on Apple's new iPhone SE 2020 https://t.co/LnY01LqfUD 21 hours ago

A51FR3D

Asif Patel APPLE: Roundup: best deals on Apple's new iPhone SE 2020: Deals on Apple's iPhone SE are in effect for July 4th and… https://t.co/ODuWkIyf5Y 1 day ago

iamrickwatson

Rick Watson #Apple Insider | Roundup: best deals on Apple's new iPhone SE 2020 https://t.co/M0dG1h9Kry 1 day ago