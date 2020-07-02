Roundup: best deals on Apple's new iPhone SE 2020 Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Deals on Apple's iPhone SE are in effect for July 4th and AppleInsider has rounded up the best promotions and incentives on the new 2020 iPhones. From the iPhone SE 2 on sale for $5 per month to plan savings and $70 off the device, these deals deliver substantial savings off Apple's $399 MSRP.



*Best iPhone SE deals*



Apple's 2020 iPhone SE is here, and we've rounded up the best deals going on right now from leading wireless carriers and retailers. *Please note:* Each carrier and retailer has specific terms and conditions that apply to each offer. Please review the T&Cs to make the best buying decision for your specific situation.



