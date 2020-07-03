|
Panasonic India offers COVID-19 insurance on its Camera Range
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Read Article Panasonic India is providing a special industry-first COVID-19 medical insurance to consumers on the purchase of any Panasonic cameras and to all its existing sub-dealers. The insurance scheme of up to INR 1 Lakh provides insurance against COVID-19 to photographers and videographers who are going above and beyond to report news and capture […]
The post Panasonic India offers COVID-19 insurance on its Camera Range appeared first on CRN - India.
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this