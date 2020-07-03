Global  

Panasonic India offers COVID-19 insurance on its Camera Range

CRN Friday, 3 July 2020
Read Article Panasonic India is providing a special industry-first COVID-19 medical insurance to consumers on the purchase of any Panasonic cameras and to all its existing sub-dealers. The insurance scheme of up to INR 1 Lakh provides insurance against COVID-19 to photographers and videographers who are going above and beyond to report news and capture […]

The post Panasonic India offers COVID-19 insurance on its Camera Range appeared first on CRN - India.
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Not all insurance companies covering COVID-19 tests

Not all insurance companies covering COVID-19 tests 00:52

 Concerns are mounting that America’s private insurance companies may step back from their promises to pay your COVID testing costs.

