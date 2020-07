You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vanilla Ice to stage Independence Day concert amid coronavirus spike



Vanilla Ice has confirmed that he will be holding a beach party in Texas to celebrate US Independence Day. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:21 Published 2 days ago Why Do We Really Celebrate July 4th?



We know July 4th is a star-spangled celebration of America, but how much do you know about Independence Day? Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:13 Published 3 days ago Glendale Postpones Independence Day Fireworks Show



The show was set for July 2 and a rescheduled date hasn't been announced. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:16 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this