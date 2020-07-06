Elyments app, India’s first indigenously developed ‘social media super app’ launched
Monday, 6 July 2020 () Read Article Vice President Venkaiah Naidu launched the Elyments app, which is being hailed as the country’s first indigenously developed ‘social media super app’, in India. The app has been developed by over 1,000 IT professionals who volunteer at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living foundation. “I am happy to note that more than […]
