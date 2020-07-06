Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elyments app, India’s first indigenously developed ‘social media super app’ launched

CRN Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Read Article Vice President Venkaiah Naidu launched the Elyments app, which is being hailed as the country’s first indigenously developed ‘social media super app’, in India. The app has been developed by over 1,000 IT professionals who volunteer at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living foundation. “I am happy to note that more than […]

The post Elyments app, India’s first indigenously developed ‘social media super app’ launched appeared first on CRN - India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Buyers-First’ Mentality Drives Ad Sales Strategy: AMC’s Kim Kelleher [Video]

‘Buyers-First’ Mentality Drives Ad Sales Strategy: AMC’s Kim Kelleher

Technology is reshaping the way that marketers reach target audiences, and AMC Networks is at the forefront of testing methods to help advertisers boost the efficiency of their media buys. The network..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 15:46Published
LinkedIn, Reddit, And 50 Other Apps Have Been Snooping On Apple Users' Clipboards [Video]

LinkedIn, Reddit, And 50 Other Apps Have Been Snooping On Apple Users' Clipboards

Career app LinkedIn and social media discussion app Reddit have both been monitoring each and every keystroke of Apple iPhones. According to Gizmodo, LinkedIn says this was due to a bug in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Amazon Prime Video's dedicated app now available for Windows 10 users [Video]

Amazon Prime Video's dedicated app now available for Windows 10 users

Amazon Prime Video's app for Windows 10 is now available in the Microsoft stores with one notable feature for the users.While it's always been possible to stream Prime Video content through a browser,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this