Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple 'Assessing' Hong Kong National Security Law as Other Tech Companies Pause Data Requests

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Apple is assessing a new Hong Kong security law that makes "subversion" of the government illegal and raises concerns about the criminalization of protests, reports Bloomberg.
China last week implemented legislation allowing local authorities to supervise and regulate internet access in Hong Kong. The new measures criminalize acts that were previously considered protected speech under Hong Kong law, such as the ongoing protests.

In a statement, Apple said that it already requires content requests from local law enforcement authorities to be submitted through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between the U.S. and Hong Kong. Apple also says that it has not received requests for Hong Kong user data since the law went into effect last week, though it is under assessment.

"Apple has always required that all content requests from local law enforcement authorities be submitted through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty in place between the United States and Hong Kong," the company said. Under that process, "the U.S. Department of Justice reviews Hong Kong authorities' requests for legal conformance."

Earlier today, tech companies that include WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter said they would pause the processing of requests for user data from Hong Kong law enforcement agencies due to the implementation of the new security law.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Tags: China, Hong Kong

This article, "Apple 'Assessing' Hong Kong National Security Law as Other Tech Companies Pause Data Requests" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law

Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law 01:21

 TAIPEI — Beijing has passed a new national security law on Tuesday. The controversial law grants the government sweeping powers that critics fear will be used to quash Hong Kong's freedoms and autonomy. The legislation passed the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress by a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'We want to be your friend': Chinese ambassador [Video]

'We want to be your friend': Chinese ambassador

China's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Liu Xiaoming, is warning London not to make an enemy of China, and that dropping a Huawei 5G deal will cost it.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
Why Canada’s Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing [Video]

Why Canada’s Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing

China imposed new national security laws on Hong Kong after decades of protests, which has impacted the relationship with Canada.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:25Published
For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone [Video]

For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone

For many who were critical of the Chinese government, Hong Kong was a convenient place to be. But according to CNN, that bolthole is quickly closing, as China says that they can now be arrested there,..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this