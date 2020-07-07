Apple evaluating Hong Kong security law imposed by China Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Apple is "assessing" the implications of China's newly invoked "National Security Law," an edict designed to crack down on political crimes and, according to critics, permanently stifle unrest in Hong Kong.



Passed last week, the National Security Law builds a latticework of legal instruments through which China can assert pressure on Hong Kong dissidents and crush political opponents, The New York Times reports.Apple is assessing the situation, reports Bloomberg.



Read more... 👓 View full article

