Top Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson joins AR firm Magic Leap as CEO

CRN Wednesday, 8 July 2020
Peggy Johnson, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Microsoft, is joining struggling augmented reality (AR) start-up Magic Leap as its CEO, the company announced. Johnson, who will begin her new role on August 1, comes to Magic Leap after a 30-year career at the highest levels of technology and business at Microsoft

The post Top Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson joins AR firm Magic Leap as CEO appeared first on CRN - India.
