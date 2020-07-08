Top Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson joins AR firm Magic Leap as CEO
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Read Article Peggy Johnson, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Microsoft, is joining struggling augmented reality (AR) start-up Magic Leap as its CEO, the company announced. Johnson, who will begin her new role on August 1, comes to Magic Leap after a 30-year career at the highest levels of technology and business at Microsoft […]
