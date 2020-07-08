B&H drops 12.9-inch iPad Pro with LTE to $699 for students and teachers Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

In what is an incredible deal, B&H is knocking $450 off Apple's 3rd Gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro with LTE capability, bringing the price down to a record low $699 for students and teachers.



*New iPad Pro deal*



Students and teachers gearing up for the fall semester can save *$450 instantly* on Apple's third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro via B&H's EDU Advantage program. This 64GB model in Space Gray is Verizon Unlocked and can be used on AT&T and T-Mobile networks as well, according to B&H. A physical SIM card may be needed (check with your carrier to confirm compatibility).



