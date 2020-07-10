Govt mobile app services may help raise efficiency 80% Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Read Article Use of mobile applications in public services, offered by the central and the state governments, can help increase efficiency of administrative processes by 80 per cent, according to a report by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and the KPMG India. Titled ‘Contribution of Smartphones to Digital Governance in India’, the report […]



The post Govt mobile app services may help raise efficiency 80% appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

