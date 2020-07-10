Global  
 

Tom Hanks WWII Movie 'Greyhound' Debuts on Apple TV+

MacRumours.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Apple TV+ today debuted "Greyhound," the highly anticipated Second World War movie starring Tom Hanks as a naval officer given command of Navy destroyer Greyhound in the Battle of the Atlantic.
"Greyhound" features Hanks as George Krause, who must fight his own self doubts and personal demons as he leads a convoy of Allied ships against German U-boats to prove that he belongs in command.

The screenplay for the movie was written by Hanks and the film was meant to be released in theaters, but could not premiere because most theaters across the United States remain closed. Apple ultimately paid $70 million for the film to premiere on ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+.

Alongside "Greyhound," the first four episodes of "Little Voice" also debuted on Apple's streaming service today. The show is a coming of age drama created by J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson, and uses original music by Bareilles. Apple also debuted short-form sports docuseries "Greatness Code" on Friday.

‌Apple TV‌‌+ can be accessed through the TV app on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, ‌‌Apple TV‌‌, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as online at tv.apple.com. A list of all of the TV shows and movies on the service can be found in our guide.
