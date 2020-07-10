’Greyhound’ review: A good, but forgettable, film that’s unlikely to build Apple TV+ buzz Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

In Greyhound, Tom Hanks plays George Krause, a U.S. naval officer whose first command is in charge of a destroyer escort group in World War II...annnnd your dad is already watching it.



This is only the third non-documentary film to release on Apple TV+, and it is easily the “biggest” release yet. It is a bombastic war film that looks fantastic and definitely feels made for the big screen. Originally a Sony Pictures film intended for theatrical release, Apple bought the distribution rights when Sony killed the cinema release due to COVID-19.



It’s worth watching, especially for World War II buffs; this is Tom Hanks, after all. But the surprisingly short run-time (just over 1 hour 20 minutes until the credits roll) leaves no time for character development.



