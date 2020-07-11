Global  
 

LinkedIn sued over clipboard snooping iOS app activity

AppleInsider Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
LinkedIn has become the target of a lawsuit over allegations its iOS app reads the Universal Clipboard without informing the user, a claim that suggests LinkedIn is secretly infringing on the privacy of its users.

LinkedIn on iOS
Reports in recent weeks generated by a new feature in iOS 14 that alerts users to times a third-party app accesses the clipboard have applied pressure on developers to update their apps. Many caught by the reports have vowed to change their ways, such as TikTok, but the promises weren't enough to prevent an inevitable lawsuit from launching.

LinkedIn, Reddit, And 50 Other Apps Have Been Snooping On Apple Users' Clipboards [Video]

LinkedIn, Reddit, And 50 Other Apps Have Been Snooping On Apple Users' Clipboards

Career app LinkedIn and social media discussion app Reddit have both been monitoring each and every keystroke of Apple iPhones. According to Gizmodo, LinkedIn says this was due to a bug in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Reddit and LinkedIn will fix clipboard snooping in their iOS apps

 The clipboard privacy feature in iOS 14 is prompting more major developers to tone down their apps’ nosy behavior. To start, Reddit told The Verge in a...
engadget

LinkedIn Says iOS App Reading Clipboard With Every Keystroke is a Bug, Fix Coming

 iOS 14 introduces a feature that alerts users when apps access their clipboards, and tons of apps have been caught clipboard snooping. LinkedIn is one of the...
MacRumours.com

LinkedIn blames bug for clipboard snooping discovered by iOS 14

 LinkedIn claims that clipboard snooping behavior, recently revealed in the firm's iOS app by a new iOS 14 data privacy feature, is caused by a software...
AppleInsider


