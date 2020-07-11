LinkedIn sued over clipboard snooping iOS app activity Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

LinkedIn has become the target of a lawsuit over allegations its iOS app reads the Universal Clipboard without informing the user, a claim that suggests LinkedIn is secretly infringing on the privacy of its users.



LinkedIn on iOS

Reports in recent weeks generated by a new feature in iOS 14 that alerts users to times a third-party app accesses the clipboard have applied pressure on developers to update their apps. Many caught by the reports have vowed to change their ways, such as TikTok, but the promises weren't enough to prevent an inevitable lawsuit from launching.



Read more... 👓 View full article

